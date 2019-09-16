As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Stake; Visteon (VC) Position Upped by Steinberg Asset Management Llc

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 9,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 16,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 2.31 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 92,708 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 214,751 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Art Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 22,499 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,492 shares. 55,563 are owned by Sei Invests Company. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 150,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 2.59 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 20,710 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 100 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 88,876 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,517 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 86,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 10,984 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,530 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 was made by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.1% or 173,383 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 69,612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 139,256 were accumulated by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc reported 190,674 shares stake. Pinnacle Prtnrs has invested 0.54% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Institute For Wealth Management accumulated 5,804 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 2.99% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 736,201 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.44% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hm Payson And Comm has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 4.74M shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 337,709 shares. Schafer Cullen Management owns 7,410 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares to 14,676 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,305 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).