As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $992,599 as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, down from 441,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 2.95M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,597 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 42,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Q1 beats, core NIM improves – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,305 are owned by Associated Banc. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 513 shares. Azimuth Ltd has invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Madison Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.5% stake. Moreover, Clark Cap Gp has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co owns 31,028 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 24,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Godsey & Gibb reported 2.42% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 12,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 104,337 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bainco Intll Investors holds 172,005 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 43,845 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors Lc.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KMB) by 23,912 shares to 205,742 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp by 329,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Mth T by 361,820 shares to 584,081 shares, valued at $53.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,321 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).