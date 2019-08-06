As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose, Dean Investment Associates Boosted Its Stake by $305,532; United American Securities Has Boosted General Electric Co Com (GE) Holding by $2.15 Million; Market Valuation Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 68.43 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 77,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 71,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.38M shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,331 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,842 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.63 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 687,077 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 266 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 1,212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 5,382 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.12% or 125,132 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verus Financial Prns Inc accumulated 6,531 shares. New England Research & Management accumulated 17,725 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 0.01% or 130,157 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 38,151 shares. 175,865 are held by Martin Currie Ltd. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 104,223 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 74,617 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv owns 48,596 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust holds 0.12% or 35,292 shares. Asset reported 787,562 shares. Masters Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.00M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 407,623 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd invested in 0.16% or 70,441 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 4.32M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 227,543 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 28,275 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corp stated it has 64,148 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts Inc owns 74,601 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

