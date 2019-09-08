As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Shares Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) as Stock Price Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 226,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 247,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 4.55M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 472,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10 million, up from 439,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 263,401 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Com accumulated 0.02% or 10,655 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 85,706 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 123,913 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 3,148 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 0.29% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer And Comm stated it has 0.17% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs stated it has 282,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 74,949 shares. 2,275 are owned by Ftb Inc. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 76,846 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers reported 20,010 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 8,931 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 10,200 shares to 734,800 shares, valued at $69.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastr by 594,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $772.77 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.