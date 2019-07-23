As Bb & T Com (BBT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Merchants Increased Its Holding; Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stock Price Rose While Camelot Portfolios Boosted Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/03/2018 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS VIRGIN ATLANTIC AIRLINES EXTENDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH TCS; 03/04/2018 – VASCON ENGINEERS LTD VASC.NS SAYS CO THROUGH UNIT GMP TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS BAGGED CONTRACT FROM TATA STEEL; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL MOVES TRIBUNAL AGAINST LIBERTY BID FOR BHUSHAN POWER; 19/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services Jan-March Revenue INR320.75 Bln vs INR296.42 Bln a Year Earlier; 18/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Tata Steel Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Listing Regulations; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS 4Q REV. 912.8B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL EUROPE HAS BEGUN PROCESS SEEKING BUYERS FOR UNITS; 01/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES IN APRIL MORE THAN DOUBLE; 10/04/2018 – TATA STEEL TO SUBSCRIBE TO ADDITIONAL EQUITY IN SUBARNAREKHA; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS COMMODITY COSTS TO BE HIGH IN INDIA, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS TO BE HIGHER

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation Com (BBT) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 6,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 97,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 2.99M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,970 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.