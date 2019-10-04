As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $1.96 Million; Schwab Charles Investment Management Holds Position in Ppg Inds (PPG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 108,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.79 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 643,065 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 441,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.69M, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 5.13M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 30,000 shares to 217,000 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 1.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce has 561 shares. Blue Chip invested in 10,229 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 441,500 were reported by Schwartz Counsel. 41,713 were reported by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Holderness Co owns 0.68% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 30,591 shares. 736,201 are owned by Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Logan Mgmt invested in 173,981 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mufg Americas owns 19,337 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Company, Colorado-based fund reported 5,804 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 111,031 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 609,196 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication holds 0.03% or 5,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43 are held by Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 4,261 shares. Moreover, Central Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,356 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 4,386 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 42,074 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs Inc invested in 7,200 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 0.23% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Johnson Group Incorporated stated it has 918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 290,241 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.58% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,610 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 1,725 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 31,575 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 46,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).