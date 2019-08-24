As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted by $3.78 Million Its Holding; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T (BBT) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 82,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 172,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 90,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $740.30M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.