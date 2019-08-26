As Bb&T (BBT) Valuation Rose, Minerva Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $353,372; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stock Value Declined While Phocas Financial Upped by $4.00 Million Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.88M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokomis Capital Limited Liability Com has 2.27% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 223,906 shares. Harris Associate Lp holds 0.16% or 2.09M shares. Ranger Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,225 shares or 0% of the stock. 109,500 are owned by Congress Asset Co Ma. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 8 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 78,033 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 9,274 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 88,970 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 11,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 7,056 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 97,880 shares. Miller Howard accumulated 0.08% or 72,887 shares. Prudential owns 107,102 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. 500 shares were sold by Lauck Lance, worth $22,500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 52,863 shares. Pictet Asset reported 380,673 shares stake. Keating Inv Counselors Inc reported 3.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ckw Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Trust has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 16,081 shares. Wisconsin-based Capital Serv Of America has invested 1.82% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co has 423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usca Ria stated it has 0.39% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heartland Advsrs accumulated 145,857 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 513 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 95,216 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited Company reported 87 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 38,151 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Haverford Tru has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

