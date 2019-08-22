As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Rose, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Parsley Energy (PE) as Share Value Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 402,779 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 149,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 240,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 389,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 659,736 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10.29 million shares. 25,284 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Company. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.65 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 544,354 shares. Moore Capital Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Impact Advsr Limited Company has 0.8% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 114,627 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 46,567 shares. 2.07M are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,634 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 109,322 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pinnacle Limited holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 92,440 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 82,675 shares to 733,049 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 32,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.