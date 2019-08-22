As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Rose, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Lynch & Associates Raised Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 17.29 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 25,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 8,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 33,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.18 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors by 52,234 shares to 162,700 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 235,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares.