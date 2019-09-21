As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Farmers National Bank Upped by $992,348 Its Holding; Keycorp New (KEY) Market Valuation Rose While Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 42,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28 million shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 605,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, down from 678,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.47 million shares traded or 110.63% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested 0.76% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Holderness Investments accumulated 30,591 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 6,347 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 625,996 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 29.01M shares. Amg Bank reported 6,971 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has 102,618 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.05% or 2,788 shares. 10,225 were accumulated by Benin Management Corp. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 2.57M shares. Guardian Life Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,210 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 4,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co invested in 18,766 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 322,610 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares to 297,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 36,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 846,674 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities has 0.14% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 18,762 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 0.04% or 19,086 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 6.47 million shares. U S Global Inc invested in 0.21% or 23,059 shares. Lpl Financial Lc, a California-based fund reported 165,896 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 8,714 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 696,565 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cwm Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,087 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 52,750 shares in its portfolio.