As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Lifted Its Position; Huber Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $2.09 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 115,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 526,008 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72M, up from 410,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 102,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.68 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 14,100 shares to 342,207 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,481 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares to 98,023 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,561 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

