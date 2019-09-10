As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Union Bankshares Lowered Its Holding; Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased by $817,581 as Stock Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 6.25 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 101,364 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 109,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 4.43 million shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares to 791,044 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested in 0.96% or 77,702 shares. Texas Yale Cap has 53,244 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com owns 3,779 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Texas-based Sather Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 130,833 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Research Glob Invsts owns 10.55M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtn reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Prns reported 7.28M shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3,278 shares stake. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.71% or 414,753 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Inc accumulated 234,292 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $771.67 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Whittier Tru Co has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 208,750 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 591,135 shares. First Advisors Lp has 1.11 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 108,945 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ckw Finance Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.49% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 223,269 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 20,829 shares. Security invested in 31,475 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 93 shares. Allstate invested in 0.08% or 66,755 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 188,323 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 12,762 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares to 54,090 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).