As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Rose, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake; Glenview State Bank Trust Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $41.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.32. About 3.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 2.21 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 4.67M shares to 951,760 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 237,929 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt has 2.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 33,047 are held by Cetera Advisor Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 63,769 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Bancshares Of Mellon invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Shelter Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 1.57% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Central Bank & Trust Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,133 shares. Bluemountain owns 13,568 shares. 228,320 were reported by Davenport & Ltd Liability. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.16% or 25,720 shares. D Scott Neal Inc holds 0.16% or 6,662 shares in its portfolio. 7,904 were reported by Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Madison Inv holds 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 6,684 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 239,647 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Invs Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,175 shares. Navellier And reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,320 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 384 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Df Dent Incorporated has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Light Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 6.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,350 shares. Moreover, Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 816 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,210 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 8,564 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Inc owns 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,149 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd invested in 1.11% or 2,004 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 3,758 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,282 shares. State Street Corporation holds 16.54M shares or 2.3% of its portfolio.

