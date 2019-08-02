As Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Upped Position; Gideon Capital Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 42,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 49,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 17.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 13,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 71,468 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 58,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 2.14M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

