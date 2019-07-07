As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Declined, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position by $1.28 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 76.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 24,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 31,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 489,403 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 25,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 33,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 2.95M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58 million for 11.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. BERGMAN JAMES R also sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares. DOLUCA TUNC had sold 5,000 shares worth $272,750. On Friday, February 1 BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.07M for 26.40 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.