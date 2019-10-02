As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted Holding by $457,562; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Raised Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 393,933 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.35 million, up from 384,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.67M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 54.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 15,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 43,016 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.55. About 3.36M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,318 shares to 5,555 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,055 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Instl Fds (TFEQX).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associate owns 5,476 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 13,360 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Blair William & Il owns 50,237 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 706,746 shares. Argent Trust reported 17,809 shares stake. Alexandria Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 82,270 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 173,981 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp Incorporated holds 665,885 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.74% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 53,133 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4,386 shares. Moreover, Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,800 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 21,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,624 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,545 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 1.07M shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 50,992 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisors Asset Inc invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.23M shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,225 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Company owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,732 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 86,862 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co owns 7,106 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 49,641 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 343,231 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) by 30,100 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences (Call).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts Jumped 17% in January – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EA SPORTS Madden NFL 20 Scores New Superstar KO Mode, Delivering a Fresh Way to Play Just in Time for NFL Kickoff – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Benzinga” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.