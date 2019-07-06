As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Declined, Ipswich Investment Management Co Trimmed Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Raised Position in Agilent Technologies (A) by $396,960

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 2.95M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.45 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 8,902 shares were sold by Grau Dominique, worth $685,454.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4.70M shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 86,977 are owned by British Columbia Management Corp. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 64,870 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 3,290 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Public Ltd Company owns 2.22 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.93% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brinker holds 6,574 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 131 shares. Hoplite LP accumulated 2.58% or 268,618 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 6,000 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 5,811 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 11,312 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bamco Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 11,378 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,375 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate accumulated 0.64% or 183,528 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 191,898 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Franklin Resources holds 1.12M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 3,316 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hartford Inv Commerce holds 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 101,962 shares. Argyle accumulated 47,800 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Leisure Management holds 0.49% or 12,419 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 143,413 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Lsv Asset Management owns 3.60M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 68,065 were reported by First American State Bank. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 52 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58 million for 11.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.