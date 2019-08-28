As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Harris (HRS) Holding by $718,521

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 1.71 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris, Colleagues Urge Homeland Security Inspector General to Investigate Resignation of San; 25/04/2018 – David Harris Joins Mizuho in Convertible Bonds and Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers to New York; 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agent Anthony Harris; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.25M for 11.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.57% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 7.30M shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 59,683 shares stake. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 39,154 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 8,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Basswood Mgmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 39,459 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 22,081 shares. Diligent Limited Liability owns 5,510 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd reported 0.66% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kentucky Retirement System has 33,387 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 101,124 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 34,410 shares. 9,747 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru holds 16,081 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 26,025 shares to 319,015 shares, valued at $36.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (NYSE:APD).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,080 are owned by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jane Street Limited Com invested in 0% or 10,696 shares. Da Davidson reported 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 740,427 were reported by State Bank Of America Corp De. Estabrook Cap invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust has 0.08% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 4,740 shares. 10,469 are owned by M&T Bancorporation. Lpl Fincl Limited reported 11,534 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.3% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 6,028 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.