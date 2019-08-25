As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Boosted Position; As Transcanada (TRP) Shares Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Holding by $507,510

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 660,422 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 649,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 10,660 shares to 24,031 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 225,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,634 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 289,256 shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 14,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 15,453 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 1.31% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 19,741 shares. Westpac Bk holds 52,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor National Bank & Trust holds 0.23% or 26,448 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 1.26% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 83,271 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.72% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.08% or 6,954 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Angelo Gordon And Communication Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Vanguard invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

