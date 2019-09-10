As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Value Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Increased Stake by $1.77 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Position by $315,756

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 362.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 49,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 4.17M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.44. About 6.76M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia's top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It's Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron's Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World's Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed "softening" high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

