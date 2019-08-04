As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Cut Its Holding by $32.43 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 321,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 453,906 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95M, down from 775,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 446,526 shares to 707,178 shares, valued at $50.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 41,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.