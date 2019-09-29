As Baytex Energy (BTE) Valuation Declined, Spark Investment Management Increased Position; The Medicines Company (MDCO) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 150.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 422,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 281,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Medicines Company (MDCO) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company's stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 278,092 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 293,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Medicines Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 2.36 million shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 762,946 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3,527 shares to 14,167 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc. by 34,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.