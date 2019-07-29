As Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Rose, Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $331,967; Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Price Declined While Water Island Capital Decreased Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.39 million market cap company. It closed at $1.44 lastly. It is down 56.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.98M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares to 465,501 shares, valued at $96.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).