As Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Price Rose, Water Island Capital Lowered Stake by $331,967; Holder Primecap Management Company Increased Aecom (ACM) Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.02 million market cap company. It closed at $1.44 lastly. It is down 56.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By AltaCorp for Apr. 12-13; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 182,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.70 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.71 million, up from 21.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 660,903 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 40,532 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1.33M shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Republic accumulated 0.02% or 110,626 shares. Greenhaven Assocs has invested 0.85% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 58,869 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 40,429 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 74,799 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 298,000 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 264,002 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Proshare Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,824 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 37,300 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auction (NYSE:RBA) by 2.52M shares to 15,583 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies by 429,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.