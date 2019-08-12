As Baytex Energy (BTE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Stake; Telus (TU) Shares Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 272,972 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 812,505 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 28,500 shares to 12.72 million shares, valued at $670.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).