As Baytex Energy (BTE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Decreased by $331,967 Its Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $719,670

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 2.11 million shares traded or 25.99% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 8.62 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares to 648,037 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp invested in 0.86% or 81.49 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 800,591 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Fiduciary Counsel invested 2.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Usa Financial Portformulas Corp reported 118,769 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Beach Inv has 14,660 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 30,920 shares stake. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.17% or 17,071 shares. Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Lc has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 3,185 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 2.53 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 31,520 shares. Country Club Na invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 1.09 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

