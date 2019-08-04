As Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Wunderlich Securities Decreased Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,527 shares to 4,514 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,239 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,723 were reported by Assetmark. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Toth Advisory reported 300 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Anchor Ltd Co stated it has 0.89% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Diversified Trust Company accumulated 0.17% or 42,508 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 25,334 shares. Duncker Streett Communication invested in 7,122 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,238 shares. 2,723 were reported by Horizon Invests Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Capital Ltd Company invested in 356,482 shares. Sei invested in 0.71% or 7.62 million shares. Terril Brothers invested in 5.07% or 582,172 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 4.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 8.94 million shares. 883,954 are owned by Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 91,117 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 3.92% or 219,816 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 0.08% or 10,004 shares. 27.21 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 11,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Gru Limited Com reported 964,338 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.74M shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 808,589 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,605 shares to 152,715 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 22,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).