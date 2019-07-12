As Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Market Value Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $9.01 Million; Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $712,816

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 1.95M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 2,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49B market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 7,282 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bancshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,802 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc holds 2.07 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 990,540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank reported 19,414 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Llc owns 2,813 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 2.59 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6.31M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.2% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stonebridge Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,194 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 173,240 shares. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 58,326 shares. Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 61,111 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 5,246 shares to 41,975 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 15,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO).

