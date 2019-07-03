As Baxter Intl (Call) (BAX) Valuation Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $810,000; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Call) (BAX) by 59.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 651,017 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO) by 43,700 shares to 253,000 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,996 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).