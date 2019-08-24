As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Holding; Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $391,152

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 448,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45 million, down from 489,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 584,742 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 111,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,400 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 4.73% or 27,665 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2,243 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Westwood Il has invested 0.53% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ent Svcs owns 32 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp reported 2,183 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 9,951 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 0% or 2,479 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 2,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,044 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 44,200 shares to 379,777 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).