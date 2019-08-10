As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Lowered Its Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Position by $1.17 Million; Shares Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 52,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 97,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 149,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 43,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 22,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 65,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.73M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 93,219 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 24,722 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 13,285 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mairs And Power has invested 0.66% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Old Dominion Cap accumulated 0.14% or 5,200 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 3,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 13,957 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 4,405 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl State Bank holds 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 10,666 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 1.52% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 43,790 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 24,134 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 15,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $385.93M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 47,358 shares to 53,098 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 52,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

