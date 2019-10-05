As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake by $17.16 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined While Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 101.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 211,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 420,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.44 million, up from 208,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 45,300 shares as the company's stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 96,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90M shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 77,013 shares to 17,387 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 115,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,440 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 77,013 shares to 17,387 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Slt Engy And M (DSE) by 115,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,440 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,686 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 104,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,476 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Early and Effective Nutritional Therapy in GI Cancer Patients: An Opportunity to Improve Patient Outcomes & Quality of Life – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.