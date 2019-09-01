As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Holder Zacks Investment Management Increased Position; Cortland Advisers Holds Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 14,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 324,217 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 309,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00M shares traded or 34.59% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). West Family holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 24,600 shares. 18,605 are owned by Cutter & Co Brokerage. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Joel Isaacson Com Lc reported 22,213 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 8,108 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 40,172 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Lc Ny reported 6,310 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Co reported 457,540 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 4,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 743,764 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,954 shares to 10,322 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,029 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.