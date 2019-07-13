As Baxter Intl (BAX) Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Has Increased by $15.37 Million Its Holding; Crocs (CROX) Valuation Declined While Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 131,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 338,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 621,731 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 189,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 785,996 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.91 million, up from 596,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 466,809 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $73.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.56M shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 37.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CROX’s profit will be $34.49M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 93,591 shares to 254,412 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 33,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).