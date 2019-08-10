As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Value Rose, North American Management Has Raised by $1.89 Million Its Position; Duquesne Family Office Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 112.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 339,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 640,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.61M, up from 301,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma reported 309,167 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd reported 9,600 shares. Element Management Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,808 shares. Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 640,211 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Iberiabank owns 29,273 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.03% or 965 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 26 were reported by Smart Portfolios Lc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 80,706 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital holds 289,947 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 5,538 shares. 11,800 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 544,258 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 34,201 shares. 8,567 are held by Btc Capital Mgmt. Pure Advsr Inc owns 7,613 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 502 shares. 1,600 were reported by Family Capital Tru. Moreover, Central Commercial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 100 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 364 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canal Insurance invested in 1.93% or 70,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.15% or 666,507 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 20.57M shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 16,903 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,415 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).