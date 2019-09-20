As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Value Rose, Nli International Increased Holding by $1.27 Million; Noble Energy (NBL) Market Valuation Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 15,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 114,220 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.74. About 1.34 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 483,843 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 570,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 3.24 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Service has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 634,734 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 71,925 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd reported 10,550 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 22,232 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ameritas Prns Inc has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 8,821 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,604 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,713 shares. World Asset Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 247,420 are held by Zwj Investment Counsel. 863 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Co.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 430,145 shares to 6.60 million shares, valued at $102.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 15,619 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,966 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtnrs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,658 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 631,847 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 41,601 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,920 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,578 shares. First Trust stated it has 57,546 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Company Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Guardian Capital Advisors LP invested in 0.77% or 71,253 shares. 13,134 are owned by Hrt Financial Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $45.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 76,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,720 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.