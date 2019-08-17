As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Atria Investments Lowered Its Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $36.44 Million

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 14,368 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 19,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 192,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 530,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 723,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 443,479 shares to 494,477 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 43,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.68% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 2,174 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Moreover, Bancshares Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Aureus Asset Ltd Llc reported 9,050 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability owns 126,088 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 95,491 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 26,350 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,143 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.90M shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 42,344 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 37,952 shares. Dana Investment reported 0.69% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.93% or 35,115 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

