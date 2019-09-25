As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Position by $1.76 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $353,672

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 108,485 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, up from 104,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 21,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 500,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.02 million, down from 522,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 852,844 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 21,312 shares to 146,061 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,923 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 5,627 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 146,003 shares. Everence Capital Management reported 26,842 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc reported 10,501 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt holds 416,920 shares. 60,324 were accumulated by Jones Finance Companies Lllp. Wright Invsts Service reported 13,664 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 4,201 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 188,528 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.25% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 49,268 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Security Natl Tru holds 11,081 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS) by 15,517 shares to 745,942 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 122,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na has 550,711 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Highlander Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And invested in 0.28% or 3,831 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 318,447 shares. Co Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 48,797 shares. First City reported 3,196 shares. 254,393 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Co. North Star Inv Management owns 6,959 shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Blackhill Capital has 138,550 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 360 shares. 52,072 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd holds 3,062 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.