As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Holding; Cutler Investment Counsel Position In Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Was Lifted

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.72. About 326,284 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 242,870 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,138 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Baxter’s IV insulin Myxredlin; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

