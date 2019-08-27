As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Has Lowered by $627,831 Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Sunbelt Securities Cut Holding by $758,280

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 7,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 95,491 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 103,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 1.88 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares to 10,909 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 181,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 108,734 shares to 337,614 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.