As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Cut Stake; Acadian Asset Management Increased Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $7.07 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 283.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 355,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.22 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 54,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 8,051 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, down from 62,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 1.57 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested in 6,478 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 551,379 shares stake. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 32,314 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 7,111 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Inc. Penobscot Investment Management Co holds 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 4,590 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,830 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cannell Peter B & Company invested 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Aviva Public Ltd reported 181,120 shares stake. 4,656 are held by Farmers Financial Bank. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc holds 1,130 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connable Office reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.23% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 4,168 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 220,686 shares to 270,383 shares, valued at $46.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 54,539 shares to 74,651 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 194,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,702 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.