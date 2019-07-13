As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Increased Stake by $310,473; Spinnaker Trust Boosted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Stock Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 9,357 shares to 19,653 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,530 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. 37,274 shares were sold by Mason Jeanne K, worth $2.68 million.

