As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 38,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 43,920 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 82,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $246.02. About 878,443 shares traded or 54.83% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 101,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.52M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $216.72 million for 28.74 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 0.05% or 114,591 shares. 9,195 are owned by Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,675 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru Com has invested 0.22% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 95 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 140,839 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 10,359 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 12,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,715 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 13,673 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 406,550 shares. Louisiana-based Price Cap has invested 0.61% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 468,322 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 40,914 shares to 18,109 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 63,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited, Japan-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Provise Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,077 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 951 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 2,451 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.16% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). California-based Pure Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cannell Peter B & Communication has invested 0.37% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fil Limited reported 1.68 million shares. Security Communication has 0.43% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.04% or 27,854 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 95,991 shares.

