As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered by $874,071 Its Stake; As Catalent (CTLT) Valuation Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Upped Its Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 10,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 17,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 925,897 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 15,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 101,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 86,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 405,335 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,655 shares to 1,692 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.54 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 74,636 shares to 25,680 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 30,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,188 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr.