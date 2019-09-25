As Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Value Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake as Shares Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 235,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.30M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 69,326 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 192,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.63M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 175,209 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.65 million shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $39.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 4,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 132,085 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $788.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 58,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP).

