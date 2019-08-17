As Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Has Increased Stake; Leuthold Group Maintains Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 22,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 57,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

