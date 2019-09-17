As Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Diversified Trust Co Raised Position; Dock Street Asset Management Increases Stake in Healthequity (HQY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 14,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 57,180 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 42,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 834,932 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 277,289 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares to 16,504 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,778 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity (HQY) Down 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WageWorks Stockholders Approve Acquisition by HealthEquity – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pure Financial Advsr invested in 0.11% or 7,631 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc holds 25,243 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 33,270 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Parkside Bank And Trust invested in 889 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 169,595 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 95,991 shares. Adirondack Co reported 1,000 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 2,833 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Mngmt Corp Va invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Old Dominion accumulated 5,200 shares.