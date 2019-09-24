As Baxter International (Call) (BAX) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed by $2.27 Million Its Holding; Mangrove Partners Boosted Its Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) by $17.00 Million as Stock Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (Call) (BAX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Baxter International Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 395,276 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 211,443 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.55 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 62,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Luminus Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,810 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 7,600 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1,142 shares stake. 347,467 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 355,844 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,386 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,062 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 2,724 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hills Fincl Bank & Company holds 7,778 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.16% or 117,106 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Proshare Advsr reported 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Capital Planning Advisors Lc reported 0.91% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 474,907 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Victory reported 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 56,134 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 688,640 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.03% or 787,723 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 221,277 shares.

