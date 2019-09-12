As Baxter International (BAX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $46.76 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Raised Its Stake

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 13,318 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09B, down from 13,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 6.60M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR) by 8,453 shares to 13,831 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 47,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,144 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comcast Partners with the American Association of People with Disabilities to Help Close the Digital Divide – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.20 million were reported by Cibc Corp. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding has invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 23,834 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.05% or 9,524 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 1.02 million shares. Bollard Gru Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 5.27 million shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 24,378 shares. King Wealth invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 699,707 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,021 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 187,423 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1,095 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $309.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Launches Olimel N12 In Europe to Meet High Protein Needs in Critically Ill Patients – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.